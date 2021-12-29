My Hero Academia Cosplay Celebrates the Holidays With Camie

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay is ringing in the holidays in a big way with Camie Utsushimi! During the Hero License Exam, fans were introduced to some of the other hero schools in other regions outside of U.A. Academy. This opened up the series to all sorts of new heroic additions with a bunch of young heroes seeking to make a name for themselves. There are several standouts from among the pack of these new additions, and one of the ones that stood at the top of the mountain for many fans was the Shiketsu student Camie Utsushimi.

Although fans had gotten a much different look at Camie than initially expected, it was clear that the character made an impact with fans. She was one of the few Shiketsu new additions that returned for a follow up arc shortly after, but it’s been quite a while since we have seen Camie or any of those other students in action. Thankfully, fans are taking this into their own hands and are showing love to Camie in all sorts of cool ways. Artist @missbricosplay is doing just that by celebrating the holidays with a special makeover for the hero on Instagram with some awesome cosplay! Check it out below:

It’s been quite a while since fans have seen Camie, Shiketsu, or any of the other young heroes introduced during the Hero License Exam, but there’s a good chance we’ll be seeing them in action again soon enough. The anime will be returning for its sixth season next October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and when it resumes, the anime will kick off the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series. This will be a full roster fight between the heroes and villains.

It’s unclear as to whether or not this will include the recruits from the other regions, but if it’s going to be a full scale war that’s being teased, it would make a lot of sense for some of the other lesser seen heroes to make an appearance as well given the hero side will need all the help they need. But thankfully it’s not too much longer before we get to see what comes next.

What do you think? Are you hoping to see more of Camie Utsushimi in the My Hero Academia anime someday? What are you hoping to see from the fan favorite hero? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!