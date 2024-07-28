My Hero Academia Epilogue Lays Out Deku’s Confession to Ochaco

My Hero Academia has been a constant in the shonen fandom for a decade now, but soon enough, the series will end. Creator Kohei Horikoshi has just one chapter left of the manga, and this week saw chapter 429 go live. It was there fans watched Izuku Midoriya have an awaited heart-to-heart with Ochaco, and the encounter has left fans with all the fuzzy feelings.

The conversation was teed up last week as fans saw Ochaco struggle at school, and Deku was the one who tracked the girl down during a leave from school. Ochaco spent the first part of chapter 429 trying to hide her tears from Deku, but the boy wasn’t having it. After knowing Ochaco for so long, Deku knew just what to say to his best friend, and the ensuing confession left both heroes in tears.

“You’ve always been this way even back during the entrance exam… You prioritize others over yourself. During the sports festival, too. Every time since way back. You’ve been saving me every step of the way. You’re my hero,” Deku revealed, reaching out a hand to Ochaco during her time of need.

“Holding a hand can be enough to soothe the pain…. Even so, I know if we keep going above and beyond to reach out, even when nobody’s asking, it’ll make a difference.”

While Deku’s confession here may not be romantic in nature, it certainly shows how much he values Ochaco. In the world of My Hero Academia, it means a lot to call another person your hero. All Might has passed this title to Izuku, and we have seen others like Kaminari and Jiro have done the same. Calling someone else your hero means they are one of your most important people, and that is what Ochaco is to Deku. Platonic or romantic, the bond between these two heroes is at their core, so My Hero Academia fans are on a high thanks to this confession.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, you can find the manga on the Shonen Jump app before the series ends on chapter 430. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

