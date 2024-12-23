My Hero Academia Creator Brings Back Dark Deku With New Sketch

My Hero Academia might have come to an end earlier this Summer, but the creator behind it all has brought back Izuku Midoriya’s darkest (and coolest) form with some special new art. My Hero Academia came to an end with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this Summer after Deku and the other heroes were successful in bringing the final fights against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki to an end. With the TV anime following behind with its own planned ending coming next year, it won’t be too much longer before the franchise reaches its grand finale in both forms.

My Hero Academia‘s final war against the villains really put Deku through the wringer as he was carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders. Being the final one who could use One For All, and the only one with enough power to directly fight against Shigaraki, Deku thought he had to do it all alone. Pushing himself as a vigilante hero working outside of the system without a real sleep or rest, Deku took on a dark new form that morphed his usual costume into something monstrous. Now this form has returned in a cool new sketch from series creator Kohei Horikoshi and you can check it out below.

What Is Dark Deku?

My Hero Academia pushed Deku to his limits as following All For One freeing all of the villainous prisoners within Tartarus, Deku wanted to stop as many as he could on his own. Fearing that anyone else would get caught up in the danger as he was the true target for everything, Deku briefly left U.A. Academy and started speeding around Japan to stop as many of these villains as possible. As he was learning to better use all of his One For All abilities together to form new powers, Deku was also becoming far from the kind of hero he truly wanted to be.

It took Ochaco Uraraka and the rest of Class 1-A to hunt down Deku and beat him out of his nonsense. The rest of his class wanted to band behind him and help Deku realize that he’s far from alone. It was here that there was a real turn in the series as from that point on the true final war between the heroes and villains began. But Deku needed this brief dark period as he had been dealing with so much before all of it. There was nowhere for his emotions to go than outward.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia will be officially returning to screens with Season 8 of the TV anime next Fall. Premiering some time in Fall 2025, this will serve as the final season of the series overall. Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga ended its run earlier this Summer, but the final volume of the series hit shelves in Japan earlier this month with a brand new final chapter that fleshed out more of the final events of the series. But it’s unclear as if whether or not the anime will be adapting this extra material.

My Hero Academia will first be returning with a brand new anime series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, next Spring. Airing in April 2025, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will feature much of the same team from the original TV anime, and will be handled by the newly crafted Bones Film wing of Studio Bones. This is a prequel series set years before the events of the main series and reveals looks at All Might, Endeavor and more in their prime. So there is a ton for My Hero Academia fans to enjoy next year.