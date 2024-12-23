My Hero Academia Creator Brings Back Its Top Heroes With Jump Festa Promo

My Hero Academia officially came to an end earlier this year, but the creator behind it all has brought back its top heroes with a special new promo for Jump Festa 2025. It’s been a massive year for My Hero Academia as the series officially ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine after ten long years. Then the series ended up making a comeback with a special new epilogue with over 30 brand new chapters released with the final volume of the series hitting shelves in Japan earlier this month. But it’s still not over for Deku and the others just yet.

My Hero Academia might have ended its manga run, but it still has plenty to celebrate as there are all sorts of new projects for the series in the works next year. With the anime continuing with its final season airing next Fall and a new spinoff anime series on the way, My Hero Academia’s creator really went all out for the Jump Festa 2025 event with some special new art. Highlighting Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, and All Might for the event, you can check out Horikoshi’s new sketch below.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

It’s no surprise to see Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto headline this special sketch for Jump Festa 2025 as the three of them are My Hero Academia‘s top heroes. Following the original end of the series earlier this Summer, My Hero Academia fans voted in a worldwide popularity poll over the course of the last few months. The winners were revealed shortly before the release of the manga’s final volume in Japan, and Bakugo, Deku, and Shoto were voted the three best heroes by the world respectively as a result of all the votes tallied.

My Hero Academia‘s creator is now finishing up their work with My Hero Academia now that the manga’s final release is out. While there are likely still a few sketches to go off on here or there, Horikoshi is already starting to look towards the future and has putting the steps into planning whatever original series there is coming next. It’s likely going to be much different than what was seen with My Hero Academia over the last decade, but My Hero Academia itself isn’t completely over just yet thanks to its now in the works anime releases.

My Hero Academia Anime Returns in 2025

My Hero Academia is set to return to screens with Season 8 of the TV anime some time in Fall 2025. This will serve as the final season for the series overall, and will bring Deku’s fight against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One to an end. It’s yet to be revealed if the anime’s adaptation of the finale will be including all of the new material released with the final volume, but either way fans are ready to see how My Hero Academia brings it all to an end. That’s far from everything, however.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be officially making its full TV anime debut after fans have been asking to see it happen for such a long time. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has announced during Jump Festa 2025 that it will be making its TV anime premiere some time next April as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule. This new anime will be bringing the prequel spinoff series to life through the newly opened Bones Film, and fans will finally get to see some of the series’ biggest but hidden moments.