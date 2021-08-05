My Hero Academia Releases Special Promo for Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki

✖

My Hero Academia has its favorites, and the fandom has tucked away its own picks over the years. As it turns out, the two have narrowed in on three leads that head up the series, and Izuku is just one piece of the trio. This is why fans are geeking out hardcore today given the latest promo released by My Hero Academia. The teaser is dedicated to the top heroes, so you can check in on Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki.

The clip was released over on Twitter by the series' official page. It was there fans got an eyeful of the heroes, and the special PV was posted in time for My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission in Japan. After all, the movie is now live overseas, and it has a lot to do with these three students.

My Hero Academia - Deku / Bakugo / Todoroki: Special PV pic.twitter.com/KC5HZjIIaK — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) August 5, 2021

As you can see in this clip, the manga-centric promo follows the story of My Hero Academia, and these three are in the lead. Izuku is shown as a middle-schooler studying under All Might, so fans can watch him transform into a hero before their eyes. As for Bakugo, the hero goes from being a bully to an honest hero who struggles with their temper. And of course, Todoroki experiences enough childhood trauma for the trio in his reel. The hero is shown working against his father at various points, but the promo ends with Deku bringing Todoroki to his real goal of being like All Might.

The cute video gives a great overlook at these heroes in the manga but just to a certain point. The video ends where the anime's big movie is set, so My Hero Academia fans shouldn't expect this reel to be up to date. This is probably for the best given how intense the manga is right now. The tonal shift would certainly spoil things for anime-only fans, but when a future version of this promo goes live one day, it will show even more of these heroes' journeys.

What do you think of this special My Hero Academia promo? Which of these heroes ranks as your favorite...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.