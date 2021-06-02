My Hero Academia Theory Spots the Difference Between Hawks and Lady Nagant

✖

My Hero Academia has a lot of heroes and villains to juggle around. From its students to its pro heroes and beyond, the series is courting any number of characters at one time. In the manga right now, the series is focusing on Lady Nagant thanks to her recent debut, and one theory is explaining why the former hero turned out so different from Hawks.

After all, the comparison was inevitable. There is no way the situation could be avoided, and that is because of their shared history. If you did not realize, both of the heroes were plucked up by the Heroes Public Safety Commission, but their lives diverged after being scouted as golden children.

As we know, Lady Nagant and Hawks have serious issues with the group. Hawks was told to join the League of Villains and go to whatever lengths it took to earn Dabi's trust. This ended in Twice's death, and the public were left stunned by how brutally Hawks treated the villain.

Lady Nagant was treated much the same way by the commission. If you did not know, the vixen revealed something shocking in the manga's most recent chapter. Lady Nagant was recruited by the Heroes Safety Commission has a young girl, and she had big dreams of making society better. The girl seemed to have come from a well-off home given her school uniform, and her bright-eyed wonder was certainly adorable to see. But once she became a pro hero, Lady Nagant was jaded by the assassinations she was tasked with.

Now, a theory has cropped up within the My Hero Academia fandom regarding the two. Some wondered why Hawks did not snap like Lady Nagant or why she couldn't handle her dirty work. The answer likely comes down to their upbringing. As far as we know, Lady Nagant had an optimistic upbringing where she knew the better side of life. This naivety led to a big downfall once Lady Nagant was introduced to the darker shades of life.

However, this was not an issue for Hawks. He grew up in an abusive house where his mother abided by his trauma and his dad was a criminal. For him, life was never sunshine and roses, so he was never taken aback by the missions given out by the Heroes Safety Commission. Unfortunately, Lady Nagant cannot say the same, and that is why she snapped so easily.

