My Hero Academia Overhauls Mirko with a Cute New Look

Mirko might not be on the same level as Hawks and Endeavor, but the top-tier hero has become a fan-favorite thanks to her electric personality and Quirk that gives her the powers of a high-kicking rabbit. With the final act of My Hero Academia seemingly in full swing, with the heroes and villains squaring off to determine who will rule the world, Mirko has apparently been given a new look for this last battle that sees All For One’s forces in full effect against the professional heroes and young students of UA Academy.

Aoyama has been revealed to be the traitor who has hidden his ties to All For One as a part of Class 1-A, with the flashy young hero sharing his sob story in which he was born without a Quirk, but was granted powers from the all-powerful villain and mentor to Shigaraki. With his status being discovered by Midoriya and his friends, a plan was hatched that took effect in this latest chapter of the manga, Chapter 343, that sprung a trap on All For One and his forces as the biggest heavy hitters of the hero world stared down the major villains, promising a battle that has never been seen before in the Shonen series.

Twitter User Sans Llura shared the makeover for Mirko, along with Nejire, in the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, with both heroines sporting new haircuts for the final war that will determine the future of hero society as heroes and villains square off for what might be the last time:

Miruko and Nejire both getting short haircuts? Horikoshi said gay rights. #MHA343 pic.twitter.com/uLnmL5Fe0Q — 𝕋𝕁 ♡ (@sansllura) February 11, 2022

Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi has gone on record that he plans on telling around one more year of stories within the Shonen franchise’s manga, though there are plenty of stories left to tell in the anime adaptation. With this fall seeing the release of the War Arc as a part of My Hero Academia’s sixth season, Mirko is set to have a major role while fighting against the newly formed Paranormal Liberation Front in what is easily one of the most brutal battles of her career.

What do you think of Mirko’s new look in this final battle between heroes and villains? Do you think the Rabbit Hero will survive the fight against All For One and his crew? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.