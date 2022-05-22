My Hero Academia Cosplay Fires it Up With Burnin

✖

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay is truly firing things up with one heroic take on the fiery Flaming Sidekicks member, Burnin! The fifth season of the anime series taking on Kohei Horikoshi's long running hero manga had seen Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki kicking off their official hero internships with Endeavor. It was here that fans got to see what work was like for the new number one hero, and it was revealed that he was working together with over thirty sidekicks in his own agency and headquarters. Each of them was just as fiery as their lead.

With this full look at the Endeavor Agency, fans were also introduced to his most trusted sidekicks like Burnin, who was one of the lead sidekicks under the fiery hero. It's been revealed in the newest chapters of the manga how much each of these sidekicks actually understood about their hero, but with the fifth season these sidekicks were also starting to dig more and more into the Todoroki family. Now one fiery cosplay from artist @kainosaurus_ on Instagram has brought Burnin to life! Check it out below:

We'll be seeing even more of Endeavor's sidekicks along with the many other pro heroes in Japan with the upcoming sixth season of the series. My Hero Academia's anime will be hitting this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and with it will be adapting the Paranormal Liberation Front War from the original manga series. This war kicks off a full conflict between the heroes and villains with the entire roster from each side getting into the fight for the first real time in the series as a whole. It's so big that even the manga is still experiencing the fallout from it to this day.

Luckily each of the Flaming Sidekicks along with the rest of the Endeavor Agency is seen in the conflicts in the series to come, but it's going to be a pretty intense showcase should the anime go beyond the events of this war with the coming sixth season. There are still many details left to wonder about when the new episodes will make their debut, but what do you think? How did you like meeting Burnin and the other sidekicks in the anime? What are you hoping to see from My Hero Academia Season 6? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!