My Hero Academia Unpacks Shoto's True Thoughts on His Friends

My Hero Academia has a soft spot for a number of characters, but the series gets extra mushy whenever Shoto Todoroki comes into view. The character has enjoyed one of the manga's most complicated arcs, so fans expected big things from his first fight in the manga's final act. After all, Shoto is going against a face from his past, and chapter 352 helps the boy overcome his foe with help from his friends in the present.

The whole thing came down this week when My Hero Academia put out its new chapter. It was there fans met up with Shoto as he made a final blow against Dabi, or rather, Toya Todoroki. The pair have been locked in a fated fight for weeks now, and Shoto prepared his final blow after reflecting on Class 1-A.

"Along this path of mine, I've reclaimed so much for myself. Before I knew it, it seemed like everyone else had gotten so far ahead," he shared. "They were always there waiting. Class A never left anyone behind. They were always there to reassure me."

As you can see, Shoto spares no emotion when it comes to his friends in Class 1-A. At one point, the youngest Todoroki was determined to get through school without friends, but his promise was dashed when Izuku Midoriya came crashing into his life. After upturning Shoto's worldview, My Hero Academia has put the boy through a lot in hopes he would make his dual quirk into his own. And with his friends supporting him along the way, chapter 352 showed Shoto the way to unity after the boy spent years agonizing over his unbalanced power.

