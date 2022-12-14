My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up Ochaco's Biggest Moment

My Hero Academia might be preparing to bring the Paranormal Liberation War to an end in its anime adaptation, but the end is nigh for the Shonen franchise in its manga. The Final Arc has placed the heroes and villains in front of one another with this recent storyline and each member of Class 1-A is getting their moment to shine. With Uravity teaming up with Froppy to fight against the blood-drinking Toga, the final page prepares Ochaco to unleash against one of the Liberation Front's biggest aces in the hole.

A face-off between Uravity and Toga in the manga is arriving just in time for the anime adaptation to do the same, with the latest episode seeing the two female Quirk wielders tango. With each having a crush on Izuku Midoriya, the two major characters in My Hero Academia are still trying to figure one another out to this day, though their conflict might result in the death of one of them when all is said and done. Even with Froppy's assistance, Ochaco was unable to take down Toga during the recent events of the Final Arc, which has unfortunately caused an unforeseen event for the heroes that might spell their doom.

Uravity V Toga

With the release of Kurogiri from his imprisonment, the teleporting rogue was able to help Toga escape from her battle against Uravity and Froppy, arriving face-to-face with the likes of Endeavor and Hawks. Whipping out her gambit, Toga has absorbed the Quirk and ability of Twice, the villain who died during the events of the War Arc. Unleashing his ultimate move, "Infinite Doubles – Sad Man's Parade", a veritable sea of clones are about to descend upon our heroes. Luckily, Ochaco and Froppy were able to catch a ride, with the pair of female heroines perhaps set to turn the tide, and the former potentially finally revealing her true feelings for Deku in the process.

Creator Kohei Horikoshi has confirmed in the past that this battle with be the last for Class 1-A, though how many chapters will be released before My Hero Academia takes a bow is anyone's guess.

What did you think of Uravity and Froppy's fight against Toga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.