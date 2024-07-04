My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Tees Up Spinner’s Post-War Fate

Spinner is one of the more interesting members of the League of Villains, even if the My Hero Academia didn’t start out with a world-shattering Quirk. For the final fight, the heteromorph villain was granted a major upgrade by All For One. Forging a strong bond with Shigaraki and tasked with leading those villains that look anything but human, Spinner is in quite the state as the epilogue of the superhero shonen series continues. While manga readers don’t receive a ton of information regarding Spinner, there is a major update on his current state and what that means for the final chapters of the series.

Warning. If you have yet to read My Hero Academia’s latest manga chapter, Chapter 426, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Spinner was able to survive the final fight of the shonen franchise but it certainly was no easy task. On top of fighting against the heteromorphs of Class 1-A, aka Koda and Shoji, the reptilian Stain look-alike was dealing with the new power that from All For One that both upgraded his strength and sent him into a rage that could have resulted in his own demise.

Spinner Lives…But For How Long?

Of all the villains that made up the Paranormal Liberation Front, Spinner might have just been the best friend to Shigaraki of them all. Sharing a love of video games and a dream to destroy Hero Society, it was clear that the reptilian teenager had a strong bond with the decaying inheritor of All For One’s power. In his final moments, Shigaraki wanted Deku to impart a message to Spinner, that Shigaraki had never stopped trying to destroy.

As mentioned earlier, Spinner has nothing to say in the latest chapter but is shown recovering in a hospital bed. Clearly now under the watch of the heroes, the villain is sure to have some beef to work out with Deku, should the two come face-to-face. Thanks to his new Quirk, it will be interesting to see if Spinner is able to survive My Hero Academai’s Epilogue Arc or if All For One’s “gift” will spell his doom.

