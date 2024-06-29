My Hero Academia Gives Spinner a New Terrifying Quirk

My Hero Academia's seventh season isn't just focusing on Deku fighting Shigaraki but will see scores of heroes taking on scores of villains. While the villain known as Spinner might not be as strong as the likes of All For One, Toga, and Dabi, the "heteromorph" has received an upgrade as the fight for Hero Society continues. The former shut-in is now leading a heteromorph army all his own but luckily there are some heroes that might be the best bet for taking down the antagonist who has received a wild new Quirk from the anime's "Demon Lord."

Spinner is quite an interesting villain the cadre of members that make up the League of Villains. The heteromorph has been the victim of discrimination thanks to the fact that he doesn't have a human appearance similar to that of Deku, Shigaraki, Bakugo, and many of the other characters that make up the anime universe. Spinner as a villain has been following the lead of his friend Shigaraki and the Hero Killer Stain, even going so far as to model his entire appearance off of the latter. The lizard-like villain's powerset originally was that of "Gecko" giving him both the appearance and abilities of a lizard. His new powers, Body Bulk and Scalemail, have upped his game substantially.

All For Spinner

In preparation for the final fight, All For One wasn't shy about giving his underlings some major upgrades. While Dabi turned down the offer, Spinner was more than happy to take the demon kind up on his offer. "Body Bulk" allows Shuici Iguchi, aka Spinner, the ability to increase his size substantially, which we see in the latest episode. On top of Body Bulk, Spinner also has the Quirk known as "Scalemail", which elevates his strength and dexterity as he is now covered in blades similar to that of his sword.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Spinner's position is an interesting one within the League of Villains, as the "heteromorph" is leading an army of several villains that share his same inhuman characteristics. Luckily, both Koji Koda and Mezo Shoji of UA Academy, who are both heteromorphs themselves, are stepping up to the plate to fight against Spinner.

Want to see what the future holds for both the heroes and villains of My Hero Academia alike? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on UA Academy.