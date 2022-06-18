My Hero Academia Cosplay Lights The Night on Fire With Dabi

The sixth season of My Hero Academia is set to arrive this fall, adapting the story of the War Arc which sees the students of Class 1-A facing off against the terrifying fusion of the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army, the Paranormal Liberation Front. With the Final Arc currently taking place in the pages of the Shonen's manga, Dabi plays a major role in both Arcs with many fans waiting to see how he will be animated later this year. Now, one cosplayer has created a fresh take on the flame-wielding foe.

Dabi, in the pages of the manga, has been revealed to have quite a relationship with the family of Shoto Todoroki and Endeavor, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering the abilities that his Quirk gives him in bringing forth blue flame which can seemingly consume anything in its path. Unlike the Todoroki Clan, Dabi doesn't care about taking innocent lives and has no desire to be a hero of any kind, throwing his lot in with the likes of All For One and Shigaraki as the villainous forces attempt to completely eradicate Hero Society as we know it and create a world that is far more welcoming to villains and those who use their Quirk for their own benefit.

Instagram Cosplayer Mahi Bahrami shared this brand new twist on one of the most popular villains of Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen franchise, with Dabi set to play a major role in the upcoming sixth season while also sharing an Easter Egg that will pay homage to one of the greatest comic book villains of all time:

Horikoshi hasn't been shy about the fact that My Hero Academia's manga is coming to a close with its latest arc, though the mangaka has been tight-lipped on the possibility of the series continuing in the future with a "Shippuden" style scenario. Recently stating that he would like to tackle a horror manga following the end of the journey of Deku and his fellow students in Class 1-A, it's anyone's guess if the SHonen franchise will make a comeback down the line.

Do you think Dabi will survive the ending of My Hero Academia? Is it possible for this dark antagonist to be redeemed? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.