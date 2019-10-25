My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights One Forgotten Pro Hero

With the sheer amount of heroes and villains that make up the cast of My Hero Academia, sometimes there are a few quirk wielding folks that unfortunately simply get lost along the way. Such is the case with the fire fighting hero going by the name of “Backdraft”. Wielding a quirk that makes the hero perfect as a fire fighter, Backdraft only appeared briefly toward the beginning of the franchise and wasn’t given much in the way of a backstory. One fan managed to remember the hero and has put together an amazing cosplay to put them back at the top of MHA fans’ minds!

Instagram User Eeyeself recently attended Colossal Con, sharing their interpretation of the fire fighting hero that uses their quirk to deliver a torrent of water from the spigots that are attached to their arms where normally hands would be:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately for Backdraft, there are just too many heroes and villains vying for screen time in My Hero Academia. Though there have been plenty of spin-offs to the main series, the flame battling super hero simply hasn’t had the chance to appear once again in the popular anime franchise following his initial appearance during the “Entrance Exam Arc”. Perhaps one day, whether it be in the main series or in a spin-off such as My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, we’ll get more of an insight into Backdraft’s past and personality.

Though Backdraft’s quirk is tailor made to being a fire fighter, this isn’t to say that his skills wouldn’t make a worthy addition to UA Academy’s war against the League of Villains and Overhaul this season. With the villainous threats mounting, Midoriya and company will need all the help they can get!

What other long lost heroes or villains from My Hero Academia would you like to see get their own cosplay? Who is your favorite lesser known hero? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the students of UA Academy.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.