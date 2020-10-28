My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets Shigaraki Prepped For Halloween

✖

Shigaraki has always been one of the creepiest villains in the roster of My Hero Academia, appearing on the scene wearing the disembodied hands of his deceased family members and having the Quirk of "Decay", and one fan has made the head of the League of Villains even more terrifying with some cosplay that gets the antagonist ready for Halloween! With the manga storyline of the Paranormal Liberation War giving Shigaraki a brand new look, sometimes it's good to go back to anime characters' roots and revisit the terrifying appearance that put Shiggy on the map!

Season Five of My Hero Academia's anime should focus on Shigaraki far more than the fourth season, which saw the League of Villains' leader put on the sideline thanks in part to the nefarious machinations of Overhaul. When the Overhaul arc ended however, Shigaraki not only took his revenge against the head of the Yakuza, but also was able to acquire one of the villain's Quirk erasing bullets, that he had put to good use recently in the manga. Though the War Arc probably won't take place in next year's anime season, it is easily one of the biggest arcs to date and goes a long way in showing how far Shigaraki has come in his search for power in order to change the world!

Instagram Cosplayer Luzan Lorenzi shared this amazingly spooky cosplay that imagines what Shigaraki would look like as a member of the undead rather than a living inheritor of the Quirk of All For One:

