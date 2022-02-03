My Hero Academia Fan Lets Hawks Fly in This New Cosplay

My Hero Academia has introduced plenty of professional heroes, giving examples of what the students of UA Academy might one day become if they are able to pass their training with flying colors, and one of the top crime fighters on the ladder is Hawks. Having risen to the role of number two following All Might’s retirement, the winged wonder is the Public Safety Commission’s ace in the hole and has been given some fresh new Cosplay to boot.

Hawks has an interesting background in the world of UA Academy, achieving the rank of the number two hero thanks in part to his origin tying into the Public Safety Commission. Being trained from an extremely early age to be an agent of the Commission, Hawks not only has an intricate understanding of his Quirk, but also has able to resonate with the public, making him a surefire bet for the number one spot should something happen to the fire-wielding hero known as Endeavor. In season five, we witnessed Hawks discovering the attack plan of the combined villain forces, as the Paranormal Liberation Front gets ready to battle against the heroes in one of the biggest brawls in My Hero Academia’s history.

Instagram Cosplayer Summer Dru shared this unique new take on the number two hero, as Hawks prepares for the battle of a lifetime in the sixth season of My Hero Academia’s anime and is currently dealing with the aftermath of the War Arc in the pages of the Shonen’s manga:

Hawks’ power doesn’t just allow him to fly, but it has the added benefit of granting his control over every feather that makes up his looming wings. Being able to separate them all from his being and launch them forward for both offensive and defensive capabilities, expect Hawks’ wings to play a major part in the War Arc that will see the Paranormal Liberation Front attacking the heroes with over one-hundred thousand members.

What do you think of this new take on the number two hero of My Hero Academia? Do you foresee Hawks being able to survive the Shonen series as Kohei Horikoshi moves toward the grand finale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.