My Hero Academia Cosplay Looms Large With Mt. Lady

My Hero Academia's sixth season has focused on not only the students in Class 1-A battling against the Paranormal Liberation Frontbut also the top heroes of Hero Society giving it their all when it comes to battling Shigaraki and his vast forces. Not only did the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army team up, but the combined army also has High-End Nomu and a giant behemoth known as Gigantomachi at their beck and call. Luckily, Mt. Lady is just as big as the largest villain and one fan has brought her to life.

Mt. Lady was one of the first superheroes that were introduced in My Hero Academia, going from a vigilante to becoming a member of the prestigious top ten heroes that protect Hero Society. While never taking on a role as a teacher at UA Academy, the larger-than-life crime fighter has made a name for herself and certainly is a major asset during season six's War Arc. As the heroes launched their assault against Shigaraki and his forces, Mt. Lady was front and center, delivering a huge blow to the villains by shaking up their headquarters and becoming the best bet at stopping Gigantomachia's rampage.

Mt. Hero Academia

Instagram Account JobGeek shared this fresh take on Mt. Lady, following the sixth season of My Hero Academia which has perhaps given the growing hero the biggest challenge in her career, as she finds that despite her best efforts, she was only able to momentarily slow down Gigantomachia as he sprints toward his new master, Shigaraki:

The Paranormal Liberation War, regardless of who wins, will change the face of Hero Society forever, with the manga already moving far past this confrontation and currently walking readers through the Final Arc. Kohei Horikoshi has been quite adamant that this will be the final story for both the heroes and villains that have helped push the UA universe to new heights. With the finale in full swing, it will be interesting to see how many more seasons the television series has before it also reaches its conclusion.

