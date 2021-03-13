My Hero Academia Cosplay Alters Gravity With Ochaco

✖

My Hero Academia is set to return later this month with a new season of its anime, focusing on the students of UA Academy competing with one another during a thrilling training exercise, and one cosplayer has decided to focus on one of the most famous heroines of Class 1-A in Ochaco, aka Uravity. The aspiring professional hero originally got into the game to help provide her family with a lifestyle befitting of a big-time hero, she has formed bonds with her teammates that have helped push her to new heights in the hero community.

Season five will have plenty of moments for Uravity to shine, but it is in the recent War Arc of the manga that we had the ability to explore the character of Ochaco, surprisingly through the villain Toga. With the hero and villain sharing a crush on the main hero of Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen franchise, they had a tete-a-tete that not only explored Toga's twisted view of the world but also showed us how Uravity's heroism shines in even the darkest of days.

Instagram Cosplayer Stazzis shared this impressive cosplay that manages to blend in some clever computer-generated graphics to show off Uravity's Quirk that allows her to manipulate the gravity of any object, or person, that she can make contact with:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕫𝕫𝕚𝕤 (@stazzis)

Uravity has held a crush for Deku for quite some time now, with the inheritor of One For All proving himself time and time again during the many adventures of the top freshman class of My Hero Academia. Though she has yet to reveal her feelings to Midoriya, the congregation of villains following the conclusion of the War Arc might put her into a place where she might have to as hero society crumbles around them.

2021 won't just be a big year for the Shonen franchise thanks to its fifth season, but also with the arrival of the third film of the series that has been hinted at for several months. Though the title has yet to be revealed, it seems as if the movie will focus on the "Three Musketeers" in Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki.

What do you think of this gravity-altering Cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.