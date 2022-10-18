My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets Dabi Into The Halloween Spirit

The spooky season is upon us once again, and while the students attending UA Academy are too busy to celebrate Halloween thanks to the Paranormal Liberation War, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to get Dabi into the spirit of the season with a creepy new take on the fire bender. Dabi's origins remain a mystery in the anime adaptation, though a major clue was recently released in the previous episode, and the villainous League of Villains' member has proved himself once again to be a terrifying opponent.

In the third episode of My Hero Academia's sixth season, Dabi arrived on the scene to lend Twice a hand in his battle against Hawks, with the fire-spewing villain revealing that he never truly trusted the number two hero who had infiltrated their ranks. Thanks to Dabi's Quirk, he is the perfect opponent to defeat Hawks, with his flames being enough to burn away the top hero's wings, but unfortunately, the hotter-than-hot antagonist wasn't quick enough to save Twice's life. With Hawks recognizing how big of a threat Twice truly was, he struck down the villain in glorious fashion, with the duplicating villain able to deliver a final goodbye to Toga before he left this mortal coil.

The appropriately named Instagram Cosplayer, Born 2 Burn, took the opportunity to create a pitch-perfect take on My Hero Academia's Dabi, surrounding the fire-based foe with skulls that definitely put the villain into the Halloween mood as the Paranormal Liberation War continues:

While Dabi is only beginning to heat up in the anime's sixth season, the Final Arc taking place in the manga has seen him face off with Shoto Todoroki, with the two fire wielders needing to put to bed a serious rivalry that relates to their respective origins. While the battle has shifted to Deku battling against Shigaraki, Dabi's role appears to be far from finished as My Hero Academia inches closer to its finale and we're sure to see even more black flame erupt from the villain to the heroes' detriment.

What do you think of this spooky new take on Dabi? Do you think the flame-wielding villain will survive My Hero Academia's Final Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.