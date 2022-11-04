My Hero Academia Cosplay Shines With Suneater

The Big Three have been a big part of My Hero Academia since first arriving in the Shonen series, with the three students often rightfully thought of as the most powerful students at UA Academy. With the sixth season covering the Paranormal Liberation War and the Final Arc playing out in the pages of the Shonen's manga, Mirio, Nejire, and Tamaki all will have a role to play in these major arcs. Now, one fan has taken the opportunity to bring Suneater to life, using some ingenious cosplay to highlight the hero's unique Quirk.

Suneater first truly showed off his abilities during season four's Overhaul Arc, demonstrating how his power to rely on the abilities of the animals that he devoured can help him and his allies out in a pinch. Dubbed "Manifest", the Final Arc saw Suneater creating a Chimera attack that had his appendages transforming into the likes of an octopus, cow, bird, and many other fauna that he had eaten right before. Tamaki has spent years developing the numerous abilities that he can now use in his fight against evil, taking a Quirk that many looked down upon originally, and transforming it into a power unlike any other.

My Suneater Academia

Instagram Cosplayer Black Milow shared this new take on Suneater, with the member of the Big Three potentially being the most powerful of the group thanks in part to Manifest, which grants him more than a few animal abilities to rely on when fighting against villainous threats to Hero Society:

Suneater has already appeared during the sixth season of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, joining the likes of Fatgum and his fellow UA Academy students as they fight against Shigaraki and his vast villainous forces. With the War Arc already eliminating the major villain Twice and Shigaraki's awakening striking more than a few professional heroes from the board, this current season of the anime adaptation will have long-lasting ramifications on the television show's future.

