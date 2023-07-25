My Hero Academia Cosplay Celebrates Toga in The Final Arc

Toga has easily earned her place as one of the most popular villains in My Hero Academia's history. Routinely wearing a schoolgirl's outfit into battle, the League of Villains member has a Quirk that is far more disturbing than her appearance lets on. With the manga continuing to explore the final arc of the series for both the crime fighters and their opponents, one cosplay was able to perfectly bring to life the antagonist who had a serious obsession with both Deku and Ochaco alike.

Toga has become a massive threat in the shonen franchise's final arc, but that threat has been building for quite some time. In the fifth season of the anime, during the My Villain Academia Arc, the blood-drinking villain was able to evolve her Quirk to not only look like her targets but use their powers as well. This became a massive deal in the recent saga as Toga has been able to acquire the powers of Twice, her departed comrade, and create endless duplicates of herself that all had unique powers stolen from others. In her fight against Uravity, it would seem that Toga has had a change of heart, which might have devastating consequences for both herself and the villains working for Shigaraki and All For One.

Toga's Last Hoorah?

My Hero Academia cosplay is quite common in the anime community, as both the heroes and villains of the shonen franchise have unique attire that has them stand out from other anime characters. While Toga's look might not be as flashy as Deku or Twice, the villain has become a fan favorite all the same thanks to her personality and disturbing Quirk. Thanks to creator Kohei Horikoshi confirming that the series is in its final chapters, it's entirely possible that Toga won't survive to see the end.

While the manga might be close to coming to an end, the anime adaptation has confirmed a seventh season is in the works as it marches forward in its story. The series by Studio BONES hasn't confirmed whether season 7 will be its last, though there certainly is an argument to be made for it. When My Hero Academia does end, it will remain a legendary shonen franchise and will be missed by fans of Class 1-A.

Do you hope that Toga will survive the shonen series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.