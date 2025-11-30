My Hero Academia Just Snuck in a Major Vigilantes Cameo (And You Missed It)

My Hero Academia is now in the midst of its final few episodes, and the anime just snuck in a major shout out to My Hero Academia: Vigilantes before it all comes to an end. My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON has been one intense episode after another as Izuku Midoriya and the heroes faced off against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One for the last time. But with the previous episode of the anime officially bringing this long war to an end at last, the final few episodes of the series will be exploring the aftermath of everything that went down.

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON‘s newest episode showcases how the active heroes in Japan have started to get help from heroes around the world during the recovery effort, and it’s here that we get to see lots of other fun heroes and ideas that haven’t been seen before. But in the midst of all of this is a special cameo from My Hero Academia: Vigilantes‘ own main character, Koichi Haimawari’s The Crawler. But this cameo is actually also a major spoiler for how that series ends so proceed with caution if you didn’t catch the cameo.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes’ Main Hero Comes to the Main Series

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Episode 9 confirms that heroes from other countries such as the United States are now helping to put Japan back together, and there’s a brief shot of a lone hero that gets a few seconds of focus. This might have taken fans by surprise as just a look at some scenery before moving on, but this is actually the full debut of Koichi’s heroic form Because My Hero Academia: Vigilantes takes place years before the events of the main series, this is the first animated look at Koichi’s own future as well.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes‘ debut season introduced fans to Koichi, a college student who gave up on his dream of becoming a hero like All Might. But when things start to get wild in his neighborhood, Koichi ends up doing a lot more than he ever thought as a hero working without a license. Steadily strengthening his quirk throughout all of it as well, it’s clear that he’s destined for much more. And that’s the core focus of his journey in the main series.

The Story Continues in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will be coming to an end in just two more episodes, but My Hero Academia‘s larger story will actually continue in the next wave of episodes coming for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes next year. It’s a spinoff focusing on a different batch of characters, but also serves as a prequel showing off how the hero world looked years before Deku and the others enrolled in U.A. Academy. It also features an important arc for Aizawa’s past, and that will complete some of the holes missing in this final season too.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 is set to return some time in January 2026 as part of a very stacked Winter 2026 anime schedule. It has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing, but Crunchyroll has revealed that they will be exclusively streaming its new episodes alongside their debut in Japan. It’s also where you can catch up with the spinoff’s first season (and My Hero Academia) in the meantime.

