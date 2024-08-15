My Hero Academia Creator Reveals the Funniest Secret About All Might Yet

My Hero Academia’s manga might be over but that isn’t stopping creator Kohei Horikoshi from still having a massive role in the superhero shonen franchise. Alongside having a part to play in the anime series and the feature-length films that hit the silver screen, the manga artist is fielding questions about the universe he created. During a recent interview session, Horikoshi not only revealed tidbits about the likes of Mirko, Aoyama, and other heroes, but revealed a shocking surprise when it comes All Might. While Toshinori Yagi was skilled in quite a few crime-fighting areas, there was one big area of his life that he was missing out on.

Without going into spoiler territory for the manga’s grand finale, the anime adaptation has seen All Might take on an important role in the fight against All For One and Shigaraki. Since Toshinori no longer can rely on his superpowers thanks to the battle that drained One For All, he is still an asset to UA Academy thanks to his keen mind and his experience as a superhero. Though the manga has ended, there are still some big moments that will take place in the anime series before it does the same.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All Might Isn’t a Ladies’ Man

In a new interview, Kohei Horikoshi confirmed that Toshinori Yagi has “zero experience with women”. While romance has always been practically absent from My Hero Academia, All Might having no luck with the opposite sex is still a surprise. Despite becoming the Symbol of Peace, it seems like there were some battles that Yagi simply couldn’t win.

While All Might will remain a part of My Hero Academia’s television series, there’s a major surprise coming in My Hero Academia: You’re Next. A dark doppelganger has been featured in the fourth film of the franchise in Dark Might, a villain that seemingly has the same powers as Toshinori but is far less altruistic than his predecessor. While the movie is already in Japanese theaters, Western anime fans will have to wait until this October to see Class 1-A’s fight against this new villain.

Want to follow along with All Might and the students of Class 1-A? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on UA Academy and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via X