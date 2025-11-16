My Hero Academia Shares First Look at the Anime’s Final Climax With New Preview

My Hero Academia has reached the final climax of the anime’s final battle as Izuku Midoriya now makes a final stand against All For One, and the anime has given fans the first look at what’s coming next with the teaser trailer for the big battle. My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON picked up right where things left off at the end of the seventh season with Deku needing to finish his fight against Tomura Shigaraki. But with the newest episode bringing cede fight to an end, there was still one final twist as it was made clear that the anime wasn’t going to end just yet.

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON saw Deku’s plan work to use One For All to break through Shigaraki’s mental defenses, and reach the villain’s inner core. He was able to reach out and understand Shigaraki on the level that he had been seeking to reach this entire time, and with it was able to get the villain to relent on his path of destruction. But it was soon revealed that this was all All For One’s plan, and now the fight continues into its final climax with the preview for the anime’s next episode. Check it out below.

What to Know for My Hero Academia’s Final Battle

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Episode 8 will be making its debut on Saturday, November 22nd in Japan, and will be streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu alongside its initial premiere. The episode is titled “Izuku Midoriya Rising,” and much like the other “Rising” episodes we’ve seen throughout the course of the franchise thus far, this new episode will see Deku taking on his biggest fight yet as he charges at All For One in one desperate final attempt at defeating the villain once and for all. It’s much easier said than done, however.

Now that Deku has completely passed one One For All into Shigaraki’s body and essentially destroyed the ability as it used to be, One For All has taken over the villain’s body and is hoping to use it as a new vessel to destroy the world. Angered that his younger brother and One For All has faded through the fight, the villain is now using the full slate of Shigaraki’s new body and abilities for one last gambit. But with Deku still having the final embers of One For All, he has a chance.

How Will My Hero Academia’s Anime End?

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON has confirmed that there will only be 11 episodes in total for this final run, and that means there are only four more episodes before it all comes to an end. It makes a lot of sense considering that there isn’t much left to see from Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga release of the manga, and the final climax happening so early in these final episodes also makes a lot of sense. The manga had some time to flesh out the aftermath of this war, and the anime is going to do the same.

My Hero Academia‘s anime is putting Deku through one final test against All For One, and there’s a hope that he’ll be able to end this fight as the series prepares for its next generation of heroes. That all begins with this next episode, but what do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!