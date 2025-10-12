My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Anime Finale With New Look at the Best Hero

The Weekly Shonen Jump hit manga My Hero Academia by Kohei Horikoshi reached its conclusion in August 2024, and now the anime is also heading toward its finale. MHA’s final season was released on October 4th, 2025, continuing the brutal Final War Arc. While Horikoshi didn’t share any message after the final season’s premiere, he posted a heartwarming visual of kid All Might with his mother, Toshie Yagi. The post was shared on his official X handle on October 11th, the same day the final season’s Episode 2 was released. Toshie debuted in Chapter 403, but the manga only revealed her name in May 2025 after releasing the Ultra Age: Final Fan Book.

She also made an appearance in a special illustration with her son in Volume 40, where they’re both showing off All Might’s iconic pose. The visual from Volume 40 was also adapted in the final season’s opening. Along with the visual, Horikoshi also shared a message hyping the final season: “The final season of My Hero Academia has begun!! Sorry for not announcing it last week!! It’s coming up soon! Don’t miss it!!” Horikoshi’s choice to feature these two characters in a post to promote the anime is intentional, considering the latest episode begins with All Might’s childhood days with his mother before moving on to the brutality of the ongoing war.

My Hero Academia: Final Season Is the Most Heartbreaking Yet

Image Courtesy of Kohei Horikoshi

The latest episode was a roller coaster of emotions, beginning with a glimpse at All Might’s childhood with Toshie before continuing his struggles against All For One. Even after losing all his power, All Might refuses to back down against the villain, staying true to his title as the Symbol of Peace. Unfortunately, it was only a matter of time before the villains got the better of him. Deku was the first one to realize that All Might is on the brink of death, and he felt helpless after realizing he wasn’t able to save his hero.

However, the most shocking part was still Katsuki Bakugo coming back to life at the perfect moment to save All Might’s life. In a beautifully animated sequence, Bakugo arrives at the scene right before All Might is about to die. Even from a long distance, his eyes meet Deku’s, who isn’t able to react at all. Bakugo died in the previous season during his fight against the main antagonist. The upcoming episode will reveal how and why he is standing on the battlefield once again.

MHA’s final season hasn’t revealed the episode count yet, but it probably won’t be long, considering that the latest episode adapted Chapter 403 of the manga. This leaves Studio Bones with 27 more chapters to adapt before concluding the story. Additionally, even though the studio didn’t reveal the episode count, the official website of the anime revealed that the final season’s Blu-ray will be released in two volumes.

