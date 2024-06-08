My Hero Academia Creator Teams Up Shinso And Monoma in New Art

My Hero Academia's seventh season has started the final battle featuring Deku and his Class 1-A cohorts and the biggest gathering of villains in the series to date. To aid in bringing down All For One, Shigaraki, and the countless members of the League of Villains, the heroes have enacted a wild new plan to give them a fighting chance. While creator Kohei Horikoshi is hard at work on the manga's "epilogue arc", the mangaka is more than willing to share new art for some of his favorite heroes.

Both Shinso and Monoma might not be a part of Class 1-A, but the pair remain some of the strongest young heroes in Hero Society's roster. Shinso, for those who might need a refresher, has a Quirk that allows him to take control of a target should they respond to a demand from the young crime fighter. The crime fighter has been able to improve on his Quirk thanks to technology that allows his voice to mimic the voices of those around him, effectively tricking targets into responding. On the flip side, Monoma has the ability to mimic the powers of anyone that he makes physical contact with for ten minutes, and can hold four different Quirks at once. Both heroes will be essential in this final arc.

My Hero Academia: Shinso x Monoma

In the latest episode of My Hero Academia's anime, "Division", the heroes have enacted their plan to separate the villains to make their forces more manageable. In doing this, Monoma was essential as he was able to swipe the Quirk of the villainous Kurogiri to create portals to both allow the crime fighters to teleport and shove the villains to new locales around the world. With Shinso also aiding in tricking All For One, the two heroes were some of the most important figures to kick off this final fight.

With the epilogue underway in My Hero Academia's manga, time is running out for the anime adaptation. Luckily, season seven is not confirmed to be the last for Class 1-A, though it seems like a safe bet that the eighth season will wrap Deku and friends' story. However, UA Academy's story ends, the superhero shonen series will have a lasting legacy in the anime world.

