My Hero Academia Takes On Gohan with This Dragon Ball Crossover

My Hero Academia is the big new anime of this generation, and it joins a long line of hits. From One Piece to Bleach and beyond, there are some series that create a legacy even haters must recognize. This is seen no better than with Dragon Ball, and that is why one artist decided to crossover the hit show with My Hero Academia.

The artwork comes from SevenSignsArt over on Instagram. The artist, who is known for penning their own ambitious anime crossovers, felt it was time to bring Izuku into Gohan's world. But as you can see below, this Dragon Ball mash-up has nothing to do with the Great Saiyaman.

In fact, this piece brings Izuku a new power-up as he experiences the thrill of going Super Saiyan 2. The hero is plucked from his place at UA Academy and given a spot across from Cell. In this shot, Dragon Ball fans will see the moment that Gohan managed to go Super Saiyan 2 for the first time, but Izuku is the one tackling this power boost.

Of course, the artwork itself is gorgeous as Izuku braces himself in Gohan's torn purple gi. His green hair is swept into an updo given his Super Saiyan state, and there is electricity crackling around him. Clearly, Izuku has gone through the wringer in this shot, and fans know he will feel much this way whenever All Might dies.

After all, My Hero Academia has set up an out for All Might, and the former Number One hero seems fine with his fate. The only thing the man cares about is seeing Izuku safe, and he promised Inko he'd watch over the boy. But at some point, fate will catch up with All Might, and Izuku will be left feeling much like Gohan in the wake of Cell's bloody rampage.

What do you make of this Dragon Ball crossover? In this scenario, which My Hero Academia lead would stand in for Piccolo?