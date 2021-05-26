My Hero Academia Theory Sets Up a Likely Deserter

✖

My Hero Academia likes to set up all sorts of theories for fans, and the community has turned speculation into an art over the last few years. It seems the fandom has tons of juicy ideas at hand, and some of them have proven to be true. And now, a new theory is here that suggests a deserter is on the horizon.

As you should know if you are caught up with the manga, a new villain was introduced this month. My Hero Academia caught Izuku off guard when it brought him face to face with Lady Nagant. The hero was pitted against the hired gun after All For One put a hit on Izuku.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Now, it seems like fans are wondering whether Lady Nagant will stay on the villain's team for long. The theory cropped up after a recent chapter checked in on her past. It was revealed that Lady Nagant was part of the Pro Hero community in her youth, and she was called a villain after killing a hero in the line of duty.

However, My Hero Academia fans have been reminding everyone that we don't know the reason Lady Nagant turned. Hawks confirmed she worked for the Hero Public Safety Commission, and that organization is less than ideal. Its treatment of Hawks has raised eyebrows more than once, so fans are not willing to discount a game-changing idea. It could be that Lady Nagant was thrown under the bus by the group for a crime she never committed, and that is what caused her to turn.

If that is the case, the My Hero Academia theory suggests Izuku will be the one to placate her anger. The hero learned how a simple conversation can turn a villain around as that happened with Gentle. Izuku might be able to apply the lesson to Lady Nagant and show her that heroes can change for the better. This could be enough to make her ditch the villains for good, or at the worst, Nagant might let Hawks remand her into custody for a retrial at last.

What do you think of this latest My Hero Academia theory? Do you believe these villains could be turned to the light side?