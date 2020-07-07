This Custom My Hero Academia Funko Earns Hagakure's Seal of Approval

✖

When it comes to My Hero Academia, fans are always ready to get more merch, and Funko has become one of the biggest brands out there satisfying that need. Over the years, Funko has rolled out dozens of Pop figures based on the anime, but there are still some characters who aren't in the club. That is why one artist made a custom Funko for Toru Hagakure, and the hero's voice actress has signaled her approval of the figure.

The custom vinyl piece was made by vinyl.alchemist on Instagram, and they went all out to create Hagakure. The piece features a clear stand that holds up the heroine's body which is visible thanks to her clothes. Her classic UA Academy uniform is easy to make out, and a sleeve is stretched forward as Hagakure gives a wave to fans.

The rest of the My Hero Academia Funko comes together with shoes and socks which are attached to the figure's base plate. Everything else about the figure is invisible and rightly so given the hero's Quirk. The artist made great use of negative space to bring Hagakure to life.

Never thought I'd see the day! 😜Peep this super cool custom POP ✌️✌️ https://t.co/uEO9MvLwTn — Felecia Angelle (@FeleciaAngelle) July 6, 2020

Over on Twitter, the voice actress who oversees the character gave the custom piece her seal of approval. Felecia Angelle said she never thought the day would come that Hagakure got a Funko Pop. Now, the only question is whether the company will ever make an official one for the My Hero Academia heroine.

Of course, the girl is not the only student in Class 1-A lacking a Funko. Other characters like Aoyama, Ojiro, Shouji, Jirou, Sero, and Mineta have yet to get figures of their own. So if we are lucky, Funko will get the rest of Class 1-A modeled and sculpted before too long!

