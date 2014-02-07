My Hero Academia Gives Top Heroes a Custom LEGO Makeover

✖

The world of Lego is one that hasn't often dove into the world of anime, with building play sets normally venturing into the likes of Marvel, Star Wars, and more Western properties, but one fan has discovered a veritable treasure trove of custom figures that were made to pay homage to some of the biggest players in the world of My Hero Academia! Establishing a universe of super heroes and villains that have been only expanding exponentially since the popular Shonen series first landed, it's almost surprising to see that this anime franchise has yet to receive official Legos of their own!

Lego has long been a building toy that has been enjoyed by people around the world, with the toy line even spawning two popular feature length films in The Lego Movies. Based on the popularity of anime, we are crossing our fingers that some day we will get the opportunity to see some of the bigger anime franchises brought into the medium, especially for the likes of My Hero Academia! With plenty of battles and environments unique to the franchise created by Kohei Horikoshi, there are more than a few alternatives that anime fans could dive into if it were translated to Lego form!

This Reddit User was able to find a slew of different heroes from My Hero Academia that were brought to life in a brand new way with custome Lego figures that captures the appearance and personality of heroes such as Alien Girl, Endeavor, Froppy, Ochaco, and more:

My Hero Academia's anime is set to return in the spring of next year, exploring not only new adventures for Class 1-A, but also diving further into Midoriya's understanding of the Quirk currently held within himself in One For All. With the Paranormal Liberation War raging in the pages of the Shonen's manga, the future of the heroes is unsure, but My Hero Academia will continue to be one of the most popular anime franchises running for quite some time.

