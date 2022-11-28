My Hero Academia Sets Up Dabi's Final Fight

My Hero Academia has kicked off a new stage of the final war between the heroes and villains, and the newest chapter of the manga is setting up Dabi for his truly final fight overall! The heroes were once again able to take the villains by the surprise at the start of this war too when they separated them across multiple battlefields, and Shoto Todoroki was left to bear the responsibility of fighting against Dabi. Although the fiery villain burned his body beyond recovery for the fight, the battle between the two brothers ultimately ended with Shoto's victory. But things changed quickly.

When Shoto had defeated Dabi the last time we had seen them in action, there was a small spark of flame burning within the villain and it teased that it was far from the end of the fight. With the newest chapter of the series shaking up all of the fights once more, and Dabi is burning even hotter than he was in the fight against Shoto, the series has moved the fiery villain to his next and presumably final battlefield and final opponent in the war.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Who Will Dabi's Final Fight Be Against?

Chapter 374 of My Hero Academia brings Kurogiri back to the fight as he instantly uses his warping powers to support Shigaraki and the other villains. It's revealed that Dabi has revived since being beaten by Shoto, and his body is burning up to such an extent that he sort of gives up the ability to surprise his father one more time with his charred and disgraceful form. But then, Dabi is pulled into a warp gate and soon he's arrived at the battlefield where Endeavor and Hawks are facing off against All For One.

Endeavor's already been worn down a great deal thanks to his fight with All For One, and now Dabi is there with his unrelenting rage and will likely take down Endeavor even more. It's a pretty major set up for this final confrontation between father and son, and now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not Endeavor can actually take on this version of Dabi and do what needs to be done.

