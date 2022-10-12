My Hero Academia Taps Into One For All's Next Evolution

Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 369 to follow! After spending the last few chapters watching the heroes struggle to buy time against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One's terrifying power, Izuku Midoriya has finally made it to the scene and is now in the midst of his hopefully final confrontation against the villain. While Shigaraki's use of All For One's power has increased dramatically since the last time the two of them have fought, Izuku has been growing as well as he's been able to use the final quirks left within One For All's power.

Now as Izuku unleashes all of One For All's power currently at his disposal in order to end the fight as soon as he possibly can, he's also begun using the very dangerous Second User's quirk. These quirks have been growing in power the longer they have been within One For All's space, and the newest chapter of the series teases that One For All can grow even further as Izuku begins to tap into a full evolution of this power and the users back him up on that effort against the villain.

#MyHeroAcademia #MHA369 #MHASpoilers

-

-

-

-

Damn really can’t wait until Final Act Deku makes it to the anime. He’s so rad right now pic.twitter.com/yphcxMkREu — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) October 10, 2022

The previous chapter of the series saw Izuku begin to use the Second User's One For All quirk (officially named "Gearshift" to deliver a final gambit kind of blow. It was teased that this power would be so explosive that Izuku really only has a single shot with it to really work, and Chapter 369 of My Hero Academia continues his assault on Shigaraki in which he follows up powerful Detroit Smashes with others one right after the other. These consecutive hits shake All For One within Shigaraki, and the villain even begins to see all of the previous vestiges within Izuku's power.

It's a full assault of One For All's power, but it still seems like there's some more room to grow. This is by far from the end of the fight between the two, and while All For One continues to shift in his abilities, it could be the same for Izuku as well. There are still some hidden depths of the ability he could still tap into, and he's going to need to actually pull that off in order to end the fight once and for all.

How do you feel about seeing Izuku's One For All power at full display like this? Do you think it still has more to grow? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!