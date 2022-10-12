My Hero Academia Finally Shows What One For All's Perfect Form Can Do

Deku has come a long way in My Hero Academia, with the Shonen protagonist spending his efforts learning to better harness the Quirk he inherited from All Might, One For All. With the Final Arc in full swing in the manga series, Midoriya is now face-to-face with Shigaraki, with the decaying villain inheriting All For One's power and looking to destroy Hero Society once and for all. Following nearly losing his cool after witnessing Bakugo's horrific injuries, Izuku has demonstrated just how far he has come when it comes to his Quirk and the powers it entails.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 369, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

With One For All consisting of countless powers now at Deku's disposal, the young hero has been relying on the expertise of past users rattling around in his brain to combine the abilities to perform amazing attacks. Such is the case with the "Second's" power known as Gearshift, which was originally described as a "lackluster peashooter" but has become a fundamental part of Izuku's strategy, as described in the latest chapter:

"Much like the others' meta abilities, Gearshift's strength grew alongside One For All's. Its scope broadened, allowing it to apply to more diverse targets and function right down to the cellular level. Then there's the pure simple might built up within One For All. A fist, imbued with these two overlapping powers, can warp the very laws governing reality."

Deku demonstrated this reality-bending combination by unleashing a "Detroit Smash Quintuple", ramming Shigaraki into the ground and creating quite a crater in the process. Unfortunately for our heroes, even this devastating attack wasn't enough to kill Shigaraki, and it seems as if a new plan formulated by All For One is underway as Spinner is shown in the final panel looking quite different from what we've seen of the lizard-like villain.

Do you think Deku will demonstrate any new attacks following the end of the Final Arc? Which heroes and villains do you think won't make it out of My Hero Academia alive? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.