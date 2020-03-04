My Hero Academia Cosplay Imagines Deku’s Armored Pro Hero Future

It might get easier with each new episode and chapter to forget that My Hero Academia is apparently one huge flashback as Izuku Midoriya looks back on his life. We know it’s a story about how Deku eventually becomes the number one hero, but we don’t know any of the context as to how that will happen! Over the course of the franchise, series creator Kohei Horikoshi has been planting seeds as to what that future might potentially look like. As Deku continues his growth with One For All, he’s also getting some new gear to better use this power with.

When Deku shifted his use of One For All to his legs and started using his “Shoot Style,” Mei Hatsume equipped him with a pair of iron soles. In the current season of the anime, Deku’s now learning to use his fingers and it looks like he’s going to get a special set of gloves to do just that. As he continues to grow, his use of support items might just continue.

But what if that continues throughout his entire hero career? What if when he becomes a fully fledged pro he’s actually decked out in a full armored look? Artist @canarycrycosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) imagined just that and created an awesome looking suit for Deku that amps up his current look with a few more pieces of hardened coverage. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canary Cry Cosplay (@canarycrycosplay) on Feb 4, 2020 at 4:59pm PST

Izuku Midoriya initially imagined himself following directly in All Might’s footsteps and his initial hero look reflected this. But as he continues to mature, and following All Might’s retirement, he continues to step further and further out of that shadow. Even his current look is a far cry from his initial one, and it’s not hard to imagine that Deku would want this support gear to help him. Unlike All Might, he’s never been too proud or strong to wear support armor.

As the series continues we’ll see more of what kind of future Deku will shape for himself, but what do you think? What do you think of this armored look for Deku’s potential pro hero future? What do you think his final adult look will actually be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!