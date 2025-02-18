My Hero Academia Meets Demon Slayer For an Epic Crossover Fight in New Fanmade Video

Though their respective manga may have long concluded, My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer are still, without a doubt, two of the most popular and successful shonen franchises, with fans spread across the globe. However, despite their popularity, My Hero Academia remains set in an alternate contemporary reality, and Demon Slayer is set in a fantastical re-imagining of the Taisho Era. It is hard to imagine the two series ever overlapping, that is until a recent fanmade video reimagined two of the most iconic characters from these franchises in an epic crossover fight.

A fan-made animation recently posted on X (formerly Twitter) by @danimate_2d stunning brought to life a hypothetical clash between Bakugo and Inosuke, illustrating how a fight between My Hero Academia‘s quirks and Demon Slayer‘s breathing techniques might go down. The breathtaking video, though only a minute long, perfectly captures the dynamic, almost playful fighting styles of both characters as Inosuke’s Beast Breathing meets Bakugo’s Explosion quirk. Besides the exceptional fight choreography, the video also uses color sparingly though effectively to highlight Inosuke’s slashes and Bakugo’s explosions and the chilling fighting spirit in each of their eyes, while the high-energy music and gorgeous sound effects create an almost cinematic viewing experience.

How Would a Fight Between Bakugo and Inosuke Actually Play Out?

Despite being a part of the same genre, Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia could not be more different in terms of their power systems, making it difficult to envision a cross-franchise battle, which is precisely what makes the above fan video so intriguing. At first, it seems as though Bakugo, with his firepower-packed quirk, would easily edge out Inosuke, whose skillset and breathing style are centered entirely around his physicality. That said, as fans see in the fan animation, Inosuke’s agility and brute strength work pretty well in his favor, allowing him to evade Bakugo’s explosions. Inosuke’s chipped Nichirin blades manage to stand up against Bakugo’s Grenadier Bracers, even managing to crack one of them eventually, as seen in a shot near the end of the video.

Considering the powerful demons Inosuke has gone up against, and the powerful abilities many of them have wielded, it makes sense that Inosuke would at the least be able to handle Bakugo’s quirk. The same likely cannot be said if his opponent were Deku, though Bakugo seems to be an even match. The matchup also makes quite a bit of sense given Inosuke and Bakugo’s similar personalities, with both being well known for never turning down a fight and giving every battle their all without forgetting to fully enjoy the thrill of it throughout.

As for who would ultimately be the victor of the battle, we’ll leave that up to you to decide in the comments below. At the end of the day, it is brilliant fan art such as this that allows fans to see such fun scenarios play out and indulge fans’ wildest, crossover fantasies. Nonetheless, be sure to follow along with Team Anime for all things My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer.

Fan-made video created and hosted by danimate_2d on X (formerly Twitter).