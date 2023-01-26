My Hero Academia Dominates Poll Ranking Anime's Best Heroes

My Hero Academia is throwing some hard challenges at the heroes of UA Academy and the professional crime fighters that are trying their hardest to keep Hero Society from falling apart following the devastating events of the War Arc. In a new online poll, it would seem that the crime fighters that sprung from the mind of creator Kohei Horikoshi have risen the ranks when it comes to some of their fellow anime brethren, taking some of the top spots when fans were asked "which anime heroes are your favorites?".

Following the Paranormal Liberation War in the sixth season of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, the heroes are having a tough time. With many of them being stuck in the hospital as they attempt to heal from the wounds that they received in the titanic battle, the villains have wasted little time in moving forward with their next phase despite not winning the previous War Arc. With Shigaraki enacting a major prison break that freed the likes of All For One, Muscular, Overhaul, and Stain to name a few, the remainder of the sixth season is set to not only see Deku make some big changes in how he patrols the streets, but it will see the heroes grappling with their place in the world.

My Popular Academia

The online outlet, "Anime! Anime!" took a poll of anime fans that saw many crime fighters in My Hero Academia's roster taking the top spots, with the poll also having characters from One-Punch Man, Tokyo Revengers, Fire Force, Blue Lock, and many other major franchises. The top-ranking heroes in the poll from the universe of UA Academy include:

1.) All Might

2.) Deku

7.) Bakugo

11.) Shoto Todoroki

17.) Eraserhead

This poll might definitely come as a surprise to those that have followed My Hero Academia over the years, as Bakugo will routinely take the top spot when it comes to popularity polls, as there's just something about Murder God Dynamight that resonates with the fan base. While MIdoriya might be front and center in the remainder of the sixth season, expect Bakugo to still have an important part to play as Hero Society hangs on by a thread.

