My Hero Academia Showcases Twice's True Power in This Epic Statue

One of the biggest events to take place in My Hero Academia's latest War Arc in its anime adaptation's sixth season was the death of Twice, the duplicating villain who had the powers of Marvel's Multiple Man while sporting a look and personality close to the Merc With A Mouth, Deadpool. Unfortunately, Twice was a bit too trusting for his own good, being struck down by the number two hero Hawks, but despite his demise, his legacy continues both in the anime franchise and in the real world.

Despite Twice being considered to be one of the most powerful villains thanks to his Quirk, his duplicating powers come with a serious setback. Earlier in his life, before he joined up with the League of Villains, Twice was terrified of his doubles killing him and taking over his life. The villain consistently needed to wear his mask as he believed that should he be mask-less, his powers would rampage out of control. With the fifth season's Meta Liberation Army Arc giving him the ability to unleash his powers to their fullest via the new technique he dubbed the "Sad Man's Parade", this new statue captures the intensity of the villain's strength.

My Twice Academia

A Diorama maker, Yoshikazu_0429, shared this impressive new statue that recreates the pivotal moment from the fifth season of My Hero Academia, showing what Twice could truly accomplish when his back was against the wall, creating thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of clones:

Twice's death continues to haunt the heroes of UA Academy and the crime fighters who work professionally within Hero Society, as part of Dabi's big reveal involved releasing the footage of Hawks killing Twice, making it so that the general populace has become that much more untrusting of its protectors. With the number two hero working with Best Jeanist and revealing more about his tragic upbringing, Twice even had a major influence on the winged wonder as Hawks is now looking to protect his allies and the population that much more, with the villain doing the same for his friends within the League of Villains.

What do you think of this impressive diorama? Which moment hit you the hardest from My Hero Academia's sixth season so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.