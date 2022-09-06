My Hero Academia Shares How Edgeshot's Ultimate Move Really Works

My Hero Academia has stirred up quite the drama as of late, and we have its final act to thank. If you did not know, the franchise is pushing through its last war by way of its manga, and creator Kohei Horikoshi is keeping fans pressed. After all, it hasn't been long since the series put Bakugo Katsuki on death's doorstep, but one pro plans to save the boy. And now, we have learned how Edgeshot's ultimate move can bring Bakugo back from the brink.

The explanation was given this week as Shonen Jump put out My Hero Academia chapter 365. It was there fans watched as Edgeshot began work on Bakugo after promising to save the boy's life. According to the ninja hero, he is able to use his quirk Foldabody to suture Bakugo's wounds, but this secret technique is more complicated than just that.

"After years devoted to training his quirk, he can now make his body even thinner and squeeze it tight enough to stop gushing blood," the manga explains. "He can stretch his body out as thin as a surgical suture. However, remaining in this extreme state slowly but surely eats away at Edgeshot's life."

As the manga shows, Edgeshot is definitely able to suture wounds in this state, but fans are still left to wonder how this technique differs from what Best Jeanist did. The number two hero was able to use fibers to stitch up Bakugo in part, but the work was said to be subpar to what Edgeshot can do. Now, the ninja has the weight of Bakugo's future at hand, and they could very well lose their life to bring the boy back. And given what little we know about Foldabody even now, well – it wouldn't hurt if My Hero Academia explained why exactly this ultimate technique could kill Edgeshot.

What do you think about Edgeshot's secret move? Do you feel My Hero Academia is mishandling the pro or...?