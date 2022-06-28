My Hero Academia Takes Cue From Superman With Endeavor's Own Heat Vision

My Hero Academia has taken a cue from famous DC Comics' superhero Superman with Endeavor's own version of the Heat Vision power with the newest chapter of the series! It's not a secret that series creator Kohei Horikoshi has been influenced by Western superhero comics as many references and Easter Eggs to characters like Marvel's Spider-Man and more have been spotted in the series' past. But even as the final fight between the heroes and villains gets more intense than ever with each new chapter, the creator is still finding fun ways to sneak in some more shout outs to his favorites.

With Endeavor now in the midst of a major fight against All for One, he is now pushing himself harder than ever before. Recklessly pushing beyond all of his pain and injuries thus far, Endeavor's fire has begun burning even hotter as a result. His rage is fueling all kinds of makeshift new attacks as he freely launches his flame in new kinds of ways, and one of the more surprising is a literal heat vision attack. But unlike Superman, Endeavor's definitely is the more brutal of the two abilities.

Chapter 357 of My Hero Academia continues Endeavor's comeback against All For One and he's now channeled his rage into pure flames that he's letting go regardless of who might be around. This rage is helping Endeavor dig deep into a new kind of strength, and All For One is struggling to keep up with the pro hero as his flames start to burn even hotter and take shape in unique ways. When Endeavor drags All For One around, the villain tries to grab him and steal his power but Endeavor shoots fire from his eyes to completely burn through the villain's hand.

It's a strong enough, direct flame that it stops All For One for the moment, but it's also a reckless use of Endeavor's flames as it's all shown to damage the space around his eyes as a result. His rage is now quite literally burning through Endeavor's body as he fights on, and it's the kind of strategy that could fare the best chance at actually taking down the villain but will likely leave him at a much worse state than he was when this fight began.

How do you like Endeavor's own take on Superman's heat vision? Do you think Endeavor's fiery strategy will pay off against All For One? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!