Sakamoto Days Celebrates My Hero Academia Ending With Fitting New Promo

Sakamoto Days is sending off My Hero Academia’s manga with a special tribute with the newest chapter of the series. My Hero Academia officially ended its run in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with the release of Chapter 430, and that means it has ended its ten year run overall. This has led to all sorts of tributes from fans around the world, and also some tributes from the other major creators also running in the magazine as well. Sakamoto Days series creator Yuto Suzuki went a little further with their tribute to My Hero Academia’s grand finale, however.

Suzuki not only shared a special goodbye message to My Hero Academia in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, “Congratulations for completing My Hero after ten years. Being in the same magazine has been the pride of my life,” but also hid a small tribute with the cover art for Sakamoto Days Chapter 177. This color page sees Taro Sakamoto and the gang cleaning a pool all while Shin Asakura cries while reading My Hero Academia (specially the pages where Izuku Midoriya is using One For All at 100% against Overhaul during the Shie Hassaikai arc). Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cover pager for Sakamoto Days Chapter 177

What Is Sakamoto Days?

If you wanted to check out the series for yourself, you can now find the latest chapters of Yuto Suzuki’s original Sakamoto Days manga series for free with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service. It will also be officially making its full anime debut beginning in January 2025 with Netflix, but does not have a concrete release date as of the time of this publication. Masaki Watanabe will be directing the new anime for TMS Entertainment with Taku Kishimoto overseeing the scripts, and Yo Moriyama providing the character designs.

Sakamoto Days currently features a voice cast with the likes of Tomokazu Sugita as Taro Sakamoto, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shin Asakura, Ayane Sakura as Lu Shaotang, Nao Tōyama as Aoi Sakamoto, Hina Kino as Hana Sakamoto, Ryota Suzuki as Heisuke Mashimo, and Miyari Nemoto as Piisuke. Viz Media teases what to expect from Sakamoto Days as such:

“Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day…he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then… Sakamoto gained weight! The chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!”

As for My Hero Academia, you can now find all chapters with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library.