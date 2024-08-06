My Hero Academia Finale Teases Kurogiri’s Fate

My Hero Academia made its debut just over a decade ago, and this week marks the end of its reign. Over at Weekly Shonen Jump, the hit series has come to a close with chapter 430. The epic finale comes weeks after My Hero Academia kickstarted its epilogue. And at last, we have been teased about the fate of another League of Villains member, Kurogiri.

So be warned! We are breaking down spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 430 below. Read on with caution.

The latest chapter of My Hero Academia is incredibly dense, and that isn’t surprising at all. The finale has a lot of ground to cover, so much of its reveals are given through context. During one of its early spreads, My Hero Academia chapter 430 unpacks the events of Deku’s second and third years at U.A. High School, and one of the snippets shown is Kurogiri’s grave.

Or rather, Shirakumo’s grave. The boy died many years ago, but his body was desecrated by Dr. Garaki to create Kurogiri. Many fans wondered if Shirakumo could somehow be revived given his Nomu state, but it seems that was not the case.

We can see Aizawa and Hizashi at the grave of their close friend, and the area is well attended. The grave site looks fairly new, leaving fans to wonder if a cemetery was built especially for those lost during the war. Shirakumo died during high school, but still, he lived on through Kurogiri even if he wasn’t all there. Losing their friend a second time was undoubtedly difficult for our heroes, and Shirakumo isn’t the only one the pair lost.

After all, we know Aizawa and Hizashi had a long history with Midnight before her tragic death. Kayama died in the raid against Shigaraki before the war kicked off in full, so there’s no doubt her grave is somewhere nearby. The war impacted all of Japan, and many lost loved ones during the ordeal. The heroes lost more than most as people like Midnight gave their lives in a bid to save others. And in the final chapter of My Hero Academia, we can see Aizawa and Hizashi coming to terms with their own losses.

If you want to read My Hero Academia from start to finish, you can find the manga on the Shonen Jump app now. For more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

