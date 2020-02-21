My Hero Academia Preview Teases Class 1-A’s Band Practice

My Hero Academia‘s Cultural Festival arc is now in full swing as the final bits of the Shie Hassaikai arc are now in the rearview mirror. As the latest episode of the series revealed, while U.A. Academy is primarily a hero school, there are several other sections of the school that use the Cultural Festival as a way to show off their skills to the outside world. But because of the increased threats of the villains over the course of the year, U.A. is going to be closed off to a student only event.

As a way to make it up to the other students, Class 1-A decided to throw a full party with a band and dance crew. But a big show like that it’s going to need time to put it all together, so that’s the focus of the preview for the next episode of the series that sees Izuku Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A trying their best to get their act together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 82 of the series is titled “Prepping for the School Festival is the Funnest Part” and teases that Midoriya and the others will be learning a dance routine from Mina Ashido while Kyoka Jiro and a few others form the actual band itself. Midoriya is going to be working especially hard going forward, too, after he invited Eri to come see them play.

Visiting Eri in the hospital together with Mirio Togata, the two of them learned that she’s been having a terrible time after being rescued from Overhaul. She might not be in any physical immediate danger anymore, but she’s been so abused by him over the years that she no longer even knows how to smile.

But regardless of how much Midoriya wants things to go well for Eri and the rest of the school, there’s still a lingering threat of a new duo of villains that have their eyes set on the festivities too. But what do you think of the Cultural Festival arc so far? Ready to see more of Class 1-A’s band? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.