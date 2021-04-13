WWE's Asuka Thanks Fans After WrestleMania with My Hero Academia Tribute

✖

WWE Superstar Asuka thanked fans after her match at WrestleMania 37 with a special My Hero Academia tribute! WrestleMania is the biggest wrestling event of the year for WWE, and this was especially true for Asuka as she headed into the huge pay-per-view event as the defending Raw Women's Champion. While the match itself didn't quite go as planned for the empress as her fans might have hoped, getting a match during the two night pay-per-view event this year is a huge enough honor of its own. Especially because this was the first event in quite a while with a live crowd in attendance.

The sold out two-night event was full of dedicated WWE fans cheering on their favorites for the first real time since the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic began, so it must have been emotional for everyone competing whether or not they actually won their match in particular. This seemed to be the case with Asuka as well as the former Raw Women's Champion thanked her fans after the event with an emotional My Hero Academia tribute:

Thanks for all pic.twitter.com/qvTO7pDz2u — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) April 12, 2021

Placing herself in the role of All Might as a young Izuku Midoriya looks on, it's not really hyperbole to say that Asuka has definitely been a hero and role model to many young WWE fans everywhere. Maybe it's possible that just like Izuku Midoriya, someone out there will be inspired to chase the same path much like Midoriya once did after being inspired by his number one hero.

As for Izuku Midoriya, fans have finally been able to check out the next phase of his journey as My Hero Academia's anime has finally returned for its much anticipated fifth season as part of the Spring 2021 schedule of new anime releases. The new episodes of this season have just begun, but there are already a ton of questions sparked about Izuku Midoriya and his use of One For All's power that he needs to figure out as the season rolls on.

What did you think of Asuka's match during WrestleMania 37? How do you like her showing off her love of anime in these fun ways? How are you liking My Hero Academia's fifth season so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!