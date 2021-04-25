Bleach Creator Praises My Hero Academia Following Exhibit Debut

✖

When it comes to drawing hits series, artist Kohei Horikoshi knows what it takes. The creator of My Hero Academia has gone through hell to bring Izuku Midoriya to life, and fans have embraced his work wholeheartedly. Now, the artist is drawing praise from fellow artists following an exhibit's debut, and Tite Kubo is the latest to send a note of congratulations.

The message was shared at the latest My Hero Academia Exhibition in Japan. It was there Kubo did a special sketch for the event, and he penned a message praising Horikoshi for all his hard work.

Here is my translation of Kubo Tite's comment for Horikoshi, congratulating him on the My Hero Academia DRAWING SMASH Exhibition. Kubo drew a cool picture of Kaminari doing a skateboard kick flip. He's colored in with a green tone with a hot pink background.#MHAExhibition pic.twitter.com/tb3UnCEhdb — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) April 24, 2021

"If real-life heroes did exist, how exactly would society perceive them? Horikoshi is able to perfectly match a flashy style but at the same time also expressing a delicate sense of realism within his work. That, coupled with the themes mentioned above, is what make [MHA] so amazing," Kubo wrote.

As you can imagine, this kind of praise is huge coming from Kubo. The artist is one of Shonen Jump's most iconic artists to date. He rose to fame after his publication of Bleach, and Kubo has continued his success as of late. Not long ago, Kubo stepped out with his short series Burn the Witch, and it got an anime adaptation last year. Now, a second season is expected to debut at some point in the future, and Kubo admits he's taking his time with the project.

Horikoshi is also staying busy as the hype around My Hero Academia is growing by the day. The series is exploring one of its most intense arcs yet in the manga while the anime digs into season five at last. A third movie is expected to debut this fall, so Horikoshi has plenty of his plate right now. But with support from elders like Kubo, My Hero Academia fans are sure the artist can handle anything!

