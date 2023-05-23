My Hero Academia Fan-Anime Bring Izuku's Pro Hero Persona to Life

It's almost hard to believe that we've only been witnessing the first year of Class 1-A's adventures in My Hero Academia. Considering the trials and tribulations that Deku and company have endured, their early career as crime fighters might be the most difficult period in their lives. Now, one fan animator has taken the opportunity to imagine not only what Izuku Midoriya might look like as an adult but has also given makeovers to several key figures in the superhero shonen series.

My Hero Academia is preparing to come to an end, with mangaka Kohei Horikoshi working on the final saga of the series. Pitting Deku and company against All For One's villainous forces for what's billed as the final time, My Hero Academia Season 7 will hit the ground floor running when it debuts if it continues to follow the events of the manga. Horikoshi hasn't confirmed whether he will ever return to Class 1-A following his manga masterpiece's conclusion, but there are plenty of anime fans hoping that we'll have the opportunity to see our heroes as adults. Regardless of whether Deku and his friends hit adulthood in the franchise, they've certainly left their mark on the anime medium.

My Hero Academia: Adult Years

Agencies have played a major role in My Hero Academia, with top-ranked crime fighters starting their own organizations in a bid to help protect the world. In past seasons, we've seen Class 1-A offered internships that have allowed them to learn from some of the movers and shakers in the superhero game. Perhaps most notably, Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki learned from the current number one hero Endeavor, which took place right before the pivotal battle known as the Paranormal Liberation War.

Throughout My Hero Academia, Deku has been trying his best to live up to the legacy of All Might, the current Symbol of Peace and top hero that passed down his powers to Midoriya. Across countless battles, Izuku has been hitting high standards not only thanks to his vast power but also his character. As he continues fighting against Shigaraki in recent chapters, readers are crossing their fingers that Deku will make it out of the series alive.

Do you think we'll get a glimpse of Class 1-A as adults before My Hero Academia ends? Do you think Deku will one day become the Symbol of Peace?