My Hero Academia Fans Are Pitching the Series' Absolute Worst Endings

My Hero Academia is exploring the final battle between the UA Academy heroes and the villains that make up All For One's forces, and while fans don't know how many more chapters that creator Kohei Horikoshi has in the tank, some Class 1-A enthusiasts have taken the chance to theorize the worst endings that might take place. With the latest chapters seeing some heroes hanging onto their lives by a thread, it seems as though not every character will make it out of this series alive.

Kohei Horikoshi has kept fans on the edge of their seats when it comes to the fate of Bakugo, the most popular character in the Shonen franchise, as the explosive young hero received a blow from Shigaraki that stopped his heart. While many readers believed that Bakugo had fought his last fight, the professional hero known as Edgeshot is looking to bring the powerful young hero back to life to assist in the battle against All For One, Shigaraki, and the forces of the Paranormal Liberation Front.

