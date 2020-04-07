My Hero Academia Fans React to Official Season 5 Announcement

With Season 4 coming to an end, My Hero Academia wasted no time whatsoever in confirming that a fifth season was on the way by adding a stinger at the tail end of the latest episode, causing fans to go nuts via social media! With the season finale featuring Endeavor and Hawks pitting their strength against the “High End” Nomu, the flame based hero has truly earned his place as the replacement for All Might and brought a new “Symbol of Peace” to the people. With season five hinting at some big story beats, it’s no wonder fans are freaking out!

Season five will dive into some big new story beats for Midoriya especially, further exploring the power of One For All as well as placing him and his classmates into dangerous new situations. While a release date has yet to be confirmed for its arrival, that won’t stop fans from expressing their anticipation for the anime’s return!

LETSFUCKINGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

MY HERO ACADEMIA SEASON 5 IS OFFICIALLY HAPPENING. THIS MEANS ARGUABLY THE BEST ARC IN THE ENTIRE SERIES, MY VILLAIN ACADEMIA IS GONNA BE ADAPATED HOLY SHIT 😭 ALSO I KNOW YALL SEE THAT BLACK WHIP!!! THE HYPE IS REAL 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Y3l5R1IN0l — marv 💙⚡️ (@bankaism) April 2, 2020

#MyHeroAcademia I DONT THINK YALL UNDERSTAND HOW GREAT THIS SHIT BOUT TO BE WHEN SEASON 5 APPEARS

SHIT IS BOUT TO WORK WONDERS pic.twitter.com/jSXg7QBDdu — EZ Breezy (@Average_Sizedpp) April 4, 2020

Did you enjoy watching Endeavor & Hawks face off against the High End Nomu?



Excited for Season 5 of My Hero Academia?



There’s no better time to start reading the MHA manga!



Start from Chapter 190, and find out what happens NEXT! https://t.co/ntysyHyfaX #MHA #Endeavor pic.twitter.com/FBfr7DAZoW — Prominence Pineapple (@VocalPineapple) April 4, 2020

#MyHeroAcademia season 5 has been confirmed!!! Yayaya!!! My reaction is literally this rn #deku is best boi pic.twitter.com/r4kaK5idyv — GuardianDeity_Nishinoya (@GuardiandeityN) April 5, 2020

They did the dream justice and I can’t wait for the whole thing in season 5 of my hero academia (MHA) (bnha) pic.twitter.com/sqZBjpc5t7 — Rileigh Lancaster (@RileighLancast2) April 4, 2020

So.. My Hero Academia Seaon 5 was JUST announced today! Btw best anime season ending I’ve seen in a while.#MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/HLXIp1DKCO — Nitsa (@Nitsa59790990) April 4, 2020

Season 5 has been confirmed for #MyHeroAcademia LETS GO!!! pic.twitter.com/2ZTl4xBalE — Deku (@deku) April 3, 2020

You expect me to wait more than a year for #MyHeroAcademia season 5!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Pm4ykF3DI3 — Mark (@Book_of_Mark_) April 4, 2020

