My Hero Academia Reveals Gentle, La Brava English Voice Actors

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is now well into the events of the Cultural Festival arc, and fans have been introduced to two of its key players rounding out the final threats of the season, Gentle Criminal and La Brava. These two villains have been operating on the sidelines for the past few months as they apparently have been uploading videos to the Internet featuring Gentle’s crimes. It’s a much different motive than fans have come to expect from the villains in the series thus far, and certainly makes the duo far more compelling with each appearance.

But now the duo is finally set to make their debut with Funimation’s SimulDub airing of the series. This means that new voice actors have been cast for the English versions of the villainous duo. Funimation took to their official Twitter account to announce that Gentle Criminal will be voiced by John Gremillion (who you might have heard as One Piece‘s Dracule Mihawk) and La Brava will be voiced by Megan Shipman (who you might have heard as the young Mirio Togata and Black Clover’s Grey).

It’s time for a new, more elegant villain duo! ☕️ Welcome @jgrem as Gentle Criminal and @18moptop as La Brava! #PLUSULTR4 pic.twitter.com/D8ZOGz49oF — Funimation (@FUNimation) February 28, 2020

My Hero Academia fans were initially concerned about how Funimation’s English dub would be handling La Brava’s name. While Viz Media’s official English adaptation chose to use “La Brava,” there are potential translations of her name that read out as “Love Lover.” But upon her debut with the English subtitled version of the episode (and now this official announcement for the English dub), it’s been confirmed that her name won’t be altered in any major way.

It also seems like fans have been drawn to La Brava particularly as with the latest episode of the series fans have now taken it upon themselves to make sure no harm comes to the adorable looking villain. But with Gentle’s bubbling rivalry with Hero Killer Stain in terms of video views, maybe they’re both in over their heads? As the season continues to unfold, we’ll see more of what these villains are truly after.

What do you think of these English casting announcements for Gentle Criminal and La Brava? Ready to see more of what they’ll be up to in My Hero Academia Season 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!