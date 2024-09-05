My Hero Academia Posts Midterm Results for Global Popularity Poll

My Hero Academia's manga has ended but in its wake, fans have one more opportunity to vote on their favorite heroes and villains that were born from the mind of creator Kohei Horikoshi. Luckily, despite the manga's conclusion, the anime adaptation still has a bright future as the seventh season is in full swing and the fourth movie of the franchise is arriving in theaters this October. Whether it be via the manga or the anime, fans have come to love the heroes and villains of the UA universe. As we reach the halfway mark of the latest poll, fans might be surprised at who is leading.

As of the writing of this article, there has been no confirmation that there will be a sequel and/or spin-off to My Hero Academia. Kohei Horikoshi was working on Deku and company's story for over a decade and has certainly weaved a strong story that has helped the manga artist earn a reprieve. When it comes to the anime adaptation, there is still one major spin-off series that has yet to be brought to the small screen. Housing one hundred and twenty-six chapters, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes could offer anime fans several seasons to follow the story of Crawler and the early days of some well-known heroes.

My Hero Academia: Who is Most Popular?

For those who have been following My Hero Academia's past popularity polls, it might not come as a surprise as to who is in the number one spot at the moment. Katsuki Bakugo, aka Murder God Dynamight, is in the lead, once again proving that the hot-headed hero has quite the following. You can check out the top ten most popular My Hero Academia characters below and see the list in its entirety by clicking here:

1.) Katsuki Bakugo (Murder God Dynamight)

2.) Izuku Midoriya (Deku)

3.) Shoto Todoroki

4.) Shota Aizawa (Eraserhead)

5.) Eijiro Kirishima (Red Riot)

6.) Keigo Takami (Hawks)

7.) Toya Todoroki (Dabi)

8.) Tomura Shigaraki

9.) Enji Todoroki (Endeavor)

10.) Ochaco Uraka (Uravity)

In the anime, Bakugo is having quite a difficult time as he receives a mortal blow from Shigaraki during the final battle of the series. Losing his heart and clinging to life, Dynamight was given the slightest of reprieves thanks to Edgeshot, who is using his Quirk to keep the young hero alive.

Want to see who ultimately takes home the gold in the latest My Hero Academia popularity poll? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on UA Academy.