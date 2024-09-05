My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 16 Preview Released: Watch

My Hero Academia Season 7 is continuing through the final war between the heroes and villains, and the anime has shared a new preview for what's coming in Episode 16. The final battles between the heroes and villains has only been getting intense with each episode as while the heroes have managed to make some big strides, the villains have still yet to play their respective trump cards. The most dangerous of these secret abilities belongs to Himiko Toga, as she is now using Twice's blood to its full extent and has quickly activated the late villain's quirk.

My Hero Academia's previous episode ended with Toga not only using Twice's quirk, but Kurogiri activating his warps to send the Twice doubles to all of the other battlefields. It's going to shake up the war in a massive way that Hawks had initially feared (it's why he killed Twice in the first place), and now the worst has come to pass as Toga is out for revenge by any means necessary. You can check out the first look at how it's all going to shake out below in the preview for My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 16 below:

How to Watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 16

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 16 is titled "The Chain Thus Far," and will be premiering in Japan on Saturday, September 7th, and will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll. The promo for the episode teases it as such, "Himiko Toga has transformed using Twice's blood, and gets sent to each location using Kurogiri's warp. Infinite Doubles: Sad Man's Death Parade dramatically changes the state of the battle. Do the heroes have a way to fight back?"

If you wanted to catch up with the My Hero Academia anime thus far, you can find all six previous seasons and the now airing Season 7 streaming its episodes weekly this Summer with Crunchyroll. You also can find Kohei Horikoshi's entire manga now completed with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service if you wanted to read ahead to see what happens instead.The anime will also be hitting the big screen in the United States and Canada with a new movie releasing on October 11th, My Hero Academia: You're Next.

TOHO Animation teases the film as such, "'Next, it's your turn!' In a society where heroes and villains continuously battle in the name of peace and chaos, Deku, a U.A. High School student who aspires to be the best hero he can be, confronts the villain who imitates the hero he's long admired. Can Deku and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might, the man claiming to be the new Symbol of Peace?"